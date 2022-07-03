Organisation Overview:

Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative (RAC) is recognised as a leader among Aboriginal community-controlled organisations, maintaining a high profile in the public and private sectors across research, consultancy, policy development, and partnerships. RAC operates in a culturally appropriate, sensitive, community-controlled environment that maintains a holistic approach to service provision and emphasises the importance of family and community.

RAC has been a resource, service provider and enabler of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities of the Greater Shepparton region since 1980. RAC is a cooperative working to provide a range of supports and services including:

Health and wellbeing

Positive aging and disability services

Community services

Asset and infrastructure services

Corporate services

RAC has an annual budget of $19 million and a workforce of approximately 230 people. RAC is a significant employer and economic contributor to the region and plays a high profile leadership role as one of the larger Aboriginal organisations in Australia. RAC is committed to ensuring the Aboriginal people in the Goulburn Valley have certainty of access to community-controlled services.

Role Purpose:

You’ll be an experienced enrolled nurse, confident in managing your time effectively and working autonomously.

• Diploma of Nursing

• AHPRA registration

• Excellent communication and clinical problem-solving skills

• Demonstrated experience in residential based care services

• Ability to work with in a roster

• Current First Aid and CPR Certificates or willingness to obtain

The successful applicant will be subject to comprehensive reference checks and will need to provide: A National Police Check, Working with Children Check and evidence of COVID-19 Vaccination status.

Employment Conditions: