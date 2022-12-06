Organisation Overview:

Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative (RAC) is recognised as a leader among Aboriginal community-controlled organisations, maintaining a high profile in the public and private sectors across research, consultancy, policy development, and partnerships. RAC operates in a culturally appropriate, sensitive, community-controlled environment that maintains a holistic approach to service provision and emphasises the importance of family and community.

RAC has been a resource, service provider and enabler of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities of the Greater Shepparton region since 1980. RAC is a cooperative working to provide a range of supports and services including:

Health and wellbeing

Positive aging and disability services

Community services

Asset and infrastructure services

Corporate services

RAC has an annual budget of $19 million and a workforce of approximately 230 people. RAC is a significant employer and economic contributor to the region and plays a high profile leadership role as one of the larger Aboriginal organisations in Australia. RAC is committed to ensuring the Aboriginal people in the Goulburn Valley have certainty of access to community-controlled services.

Role Purpose:

The purpose of the Engagement support worker is to work with the Hospital outreach post suicidal

engagement (HOPE) program, identify improvements to services provided by HOPE and Woongi to enhance

mental health support for Aboriginal people.

Employment Conditions: