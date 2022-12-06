Engagement Support Worker – for Hospital Outreach Post Suicidal
Engagement (HOPE) program
Organisation Overview:
Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative (RAC) is recognised as a leader among Aboriginal community-controlled organisations, maintaining a high profile in the public and private sectors across research, consultancy, policy development, and partnerships. RAC operates in a culturally appropriate, sensitive, community-controlled environment that maintains a holistic approach to service provision and emphasises the importance of family and community.
RAC has been a resource, service provider and enabler of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities of the Greater Shepparton region since 1980. RAC is a cooperative working to provide a range of supports and services including:
- Health and wellbeing
- Positive aging and disability services
- Community services
- Asset and infrastructure services
- Corporate services
RAC has an annual budget of $19 million and a workforce of approximately 230 people. RAC is a significant employer and economic contributor to the region and plays a high profile leadership role as one of the larger Aboriginal organisations in Australia. RAC is committed to ensuring the Aboriginal people in the Goulburn Valley have certainty of access to community-controlled services.
Role Purpose:
The purpose of the Engagement support worker is to work with the Hospital outreach post suicidal
engagement (HOPE) program, identify improvements to services provided by HOPE and Woongi to enhance
mental health support for Aboriginal people.
Employment Conditions:
- All staff are required to sign a confidentiality agreement on appointment to the organisation
- Probationary / qualifying periods apply to all new positions
- All staff are required to adhere to the Code of Conduct of the Co-operative (available to view)
- All staff are required to follow the policies and procedures to the department and the Co-operative (manuals are available to view)
- A commitment to equal opportunity and Occupational Health and Safety principles and practices is required
- Salary packaging is available to permanent part time and full-time staff
- Tenure of positions at Rumbalara will be tied to existing contracted funding arrangements