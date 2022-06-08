Aboriginal Children in Aboriginal Care, Practice Leader

Organisation Overview:

Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative (RAC) is recognised as a leader among Aboriginal community-controlled organisations, maintaining a high profile in the public and private sectors across research, consultancy, policy development, and partnerships. RAC operates in a culturally appropriate, sensitive, community-controlled environment that maintains a holistic approach to service provision and emphasises the importance of family and community.

RAC has been a resource, service provider and enabler of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities of the Greater Shepparton region since 1980. RAC is a cooperative working to provide a range of supports and services including:

Health and wellbeing

Positive aging and disability services

Community services

Asset and infrastructure services

Corporate services

RAC has an annual budget of $19 million and a workforce of approximately 230 people. RAC is a significant employer and economic contributor to the region and plays a high profile leadership role as one of the larger Aboriginal organisations in Australia. RAC is committed to ensuring the Aboriginal people in the Goulburn Valley have certainty of access to community-controlled services.

Role Purpose:

As Rumbalara take on the responsibilities for children on child protection orders, there exists a challenging and exciting role to support the development of the ACAC approach to child protection work. The Practice Leader will work with Rumbalara, the Community and the ACAC program to develop and document the practice approach.The Practice Leader will support the program in the aspects of undertaking child protection work as an Aboriginal organisation, including; documentation, working with children and families using Culture and connection to promote safety and wellbeing, administration of the Children Youth Family Act, supporting staff to understand risks, promote safety and wholistic development of children. The Practice Leader will take a leading role demonstrating skilful engagement with children and families and mentor and support staff to develop these skills.

Employment Conditions: